Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$219.89.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$196.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$197.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

