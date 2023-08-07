Beldex Price Tops $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $204.31 million and $4.42 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.81 or 0.06306148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,468,525 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,048,532 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

