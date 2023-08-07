Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00052996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

