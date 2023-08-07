Dent (DENT) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Dent (DENT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $77.75 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

