Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.53.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

