ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.