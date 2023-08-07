Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $38.63

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. SVB Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $4,964,167.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $889,784.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,891.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,292. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,553,000 after buying an additional 692,865 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,977,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,852,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

