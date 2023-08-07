Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $28.60

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE EVA opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Enviva has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,968 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Enviva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after buying an additional 530,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enviva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

