Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0481 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $16,393.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00192529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010742 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.