Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after buying an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.