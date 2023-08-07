Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Iris Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
