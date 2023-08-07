Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 351,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,071 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

