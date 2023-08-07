Analysts Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Target Price at $266.25

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.