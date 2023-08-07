Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Nutanix stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

