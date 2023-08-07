SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SEDG opened at $182.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $182.35 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

