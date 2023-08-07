The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

