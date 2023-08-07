Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HKMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.11) to GBX 1,900 ($24.39) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.04) to GBX 2,050 ($26.32) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

