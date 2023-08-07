EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EchoStar by 43.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

