EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EchoStar Stock Performance
NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
