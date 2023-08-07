Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $603.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

