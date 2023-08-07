AFC Gamma (AFCG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.48%.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFCG. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

