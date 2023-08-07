Toast (TOST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Toast has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toast Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TOST opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294,540 shares in the company, valued at $72,710,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares in the company, valued at $72,710,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,005,296 shares of company stock worth $65,597,510. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

