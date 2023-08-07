Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.10 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

