Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CNSL stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.29.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.