Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.