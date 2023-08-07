Vacasa (VCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,366.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,227,321 shares of company stock worth $1,575,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

