Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $180.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

