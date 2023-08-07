SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

