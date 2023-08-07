SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.77.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
