Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Neuronetics Price Performance
NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.92 on Monday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.36.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
