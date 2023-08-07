Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Price Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.92 on Monday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 82.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 969,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 180,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.