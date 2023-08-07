Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$8.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ARESF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
