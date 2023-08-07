Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$8.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARESF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

