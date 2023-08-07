Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,587 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

