BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 1,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,092.50.

Shares of BAESY opened at $52.03 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

