BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 1,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,092.50.
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BAESY opened at $52.03 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
