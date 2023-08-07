BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.48) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,092.50.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.