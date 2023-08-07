BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.48) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,092.50.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

