TD Securities Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

