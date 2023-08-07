Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.