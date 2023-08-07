Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ANDHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.