ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 36.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

