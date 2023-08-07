Scotiabank Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.64.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.40 and a 1-year high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
