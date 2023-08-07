ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
ARC Resources Price Performance
ARC Resources stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.32.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
