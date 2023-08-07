TD Securities Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Cascades Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$12.75 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$12.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.0957249 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

