Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Target Price to C$45.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of BIP.UN opened at C$43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41.
