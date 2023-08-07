Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Target Price to C$45.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BIP.UN opened at C$43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

