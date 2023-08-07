Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Evercore from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.44.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$81.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$61.23 and a one year high of C$84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.