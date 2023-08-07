Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$93.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.81.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

