BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.64.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.40 and a 12-month high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

