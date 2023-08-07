BCE (TSE:BCE) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$63.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.64.
BCE Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.18. The firm has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
