TD Securities Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.54.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
AND stock opened at C$41.07 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$40.90 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.78. The company has a market cap of C$824.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
