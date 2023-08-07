BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.64.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$66.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.18.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
