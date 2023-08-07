BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.64.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$66.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.18.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

