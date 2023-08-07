TD Securities Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.18.

TSE ARX opened at C$20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.73. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 29.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3264368 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

