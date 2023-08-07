Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$10.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.02 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 249.11 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.81.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.