Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 5,805 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25.

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

NCNO stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

