Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.4 %

CPX opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$39.30 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.26.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.85%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

