Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$39.30 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.26.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.85%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

