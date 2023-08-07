TD Securities Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.95.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$248.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$3.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

